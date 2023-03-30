Former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot on Thursday termed the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a political vendetta.

He said, “Disqualification of Rahul ji’s membership within 24 hours of the court judgement and then eviction from his bungalow is a kind of political vendetta. The reason is that Rahul Gandhi was continuously speaking against Adani. He is not being allowed to speak in Parliament.”

Pilot further said, “This is the reason Congress is agitating on the road. All opposition parties have come together.”

Speaking on the acquittal of all accused in the Jaipur serial blast case, he said, “The release of the perpetrators of terrorist incidents is sad. Someone must have carried out the blasts. Negligence in the investigation is very regrettable, the government should investigate afresh.”

Pilot even spoke on the September 25, 2022 episode when around 83 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to protest against the CLP meeting called at the chief minister’s residence by high command to discuss the change of leadership.

He said, “I have conveyed my suggestions to the central leadership. We want to change the current trend of alternate governments operating in the state after every five year. Now, the high command has to decide when to implement the suggestion.”

20230330-150006