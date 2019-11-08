Disqualified Karnataka MLAs move SC for deferring bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Karnataka’s disqualified legislators on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of by-elections to the state’s 15 Assembly seats till the top court pronounces its judgement on their disqualification from the Assembly.

The top court had, on October 25, reserved order on the petition of rebel Karnataka MLAs.

The disqualified MLAs counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that the filing of nominations is to begin on Monday, even though the judgement on their disqualification is awaited.

The bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana asked the disqualified legislators, belonging to Karnataka’s previous Congress and JDS alliance government, to file their application in a proper format.

The Election Commission has scheduled the bypoll for the 15 Karnataka Assembly constituencies on December 5, after postponing them once.

Former Assembly speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar had in July disqualified the rebel MLAs rejecting the resignations tendered by them, after they remained absent from the House during former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s vote of confidence motion on July 23 .

