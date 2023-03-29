INDIA

Disqualified Kerala CPI(M) MLA files appeal in Supreme Court

NewsWire
0
0

CPI(M)’s Devikulam MLA A.Raja on Wednesday filed an appeal petition in the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification by the Kerala High Court.

Last week, the High Court, in response to an election petition by Congress-led UDF candidate D. Kumar stating that Raja does not belong to the Scheduled Caste community for which the Devikulam seat is reserved, disqualified him.

Kumar began his legal battle right from the time Raja filed his nomination to the 2021 Assembly polls.

And he pursued his fight soon after he lost to Raja by 7,848 votes.

The UDF candidate had alleged that Raja is from a converted Christian community and had submitted fake certificates to make himself eligible to contest the seat.

Consequent to the verdict, Raja cannot take part in the ongoing Assembly session besides the strength of the ruling Left Democratic Front has come down from 99 to 98 seats in the 140-member Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Even though the High Court disqualified Raja, it allowed him to file the appeal petition in the apex court within 10 days.

20230329-144206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YEAREND INTERVIEW: Organised crime-SIMI nexus busted, Naxals on the run: MP...

    Top NHAI official held by CBI for taking bribe

    Delhi BJP releases ‘Vachan Patra’ ahead of MCD polls

    After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack