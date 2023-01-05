INDIA

Dissatisfaction in YSRCP against Jagan growing, claims Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday claimed that dissatisfaction against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is growing rapidly in the ruling YSRCP, particularly among the party MLAs.

The former Chief Minister was addressing the training programme for the TDP activists in Kuppam, his Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

Later, chairing the party’s review programme for voter enrollment, he said that the YSRCP MLAs are coming out openly expressing their discontent at the state government.

“On the other hand, the TDP public meetings are receiving tremendous response. This is the reason frustration is growing in the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Naidu, who was Wednesday stopped from conducting a road show and a public meeting.

“This is the primary reason as to why Jagan is creating problems for the TDP with the help of the police and is filing fake cases against the party leaders,” the TDP supremo said. He asked as to why the Acts that are not applicable to the YSRCP leaders are being invoked against the TDP leaders.

Observing that it has become a habit for Jagan Mohan Reddy to file cases against the TDP leaders, Naidu told the party activists to face them boldly.

He suspected some conspiracy being hatched to intimidate the TDP activists in Kuppam and gave a call to the party leaders to stand by the cadre who are fighting against this “Psycho Chief Minister”.

