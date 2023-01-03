INDIA

Dissatisfied with sugar quantity, customer stabs Kerala tea shop owner

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a tea shop owner in Kerala’s Malapurram district was severely injured – and is fighting for his life – after a customer, irate over the quality of the tea, stabbed him on Tuesday, police said.

In the incident, which occurred at Malapurram’s Tanur, where Munaf ran a small tea shop, customer Subair was upset because the tea had less sugar and started to argue with Munaf and ended up stabbing him.

As per an employee, Subair came for a cup of tea in the morning.

“After the tea was served to him, first he raised complaints that the sugar was less. Then he started to get angry and Munaf tried to pacify him, but he continued to be angry. Then the two of them were seen pushing and shoving each other. After a while, Subair went away. But later, he returned, stabbed Munaf with a knife he was carrying and fled,” the tea shop employee said.

A bleeding Munaf was taken to a nearby hospital and after first aid, moved to another hospital.

But seeing his condition, he was then moved to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

Subair was later taken into custody by the police.

20230103-175005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra reports 18,561 new Covid cases, 109 deaths

    Gujarat Polls: CM Bhupen Patel wins big; Rivaba Jadeja opens account...

    AAP goes all out to end BJP’s 15-year run, turning MCD...

    Tari is natural juice, Bihar govt should lift ban on it,...