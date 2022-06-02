INDIA

Dissent in TN BJP over style of functioning of state president

NewsWire
0
1

Rumblings and dissent has commenced in Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP against the style of functioning of party state president K. Annamalai.

Several senior leaders of the party and their supporters are antagonised with the state president raising his voice at seniors at the drop of a hat. Many leaders feel that being a former IPS officer Annamalai is trying to implement police culture in the saffron party of the state.

A senior BJP leader, who has slogged in the state unit of the party for the past several years in a hostile state like Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politics is ruling the roost, told IANS that with this style of functioning by the state president, the party will not go far .

He said that in Tamil Nadu unit of the party, there were several senior leaders who have been ardently toeing the party line and antagonising such leaders would spell doom for the party in the state. Speaking to IANS, a former state office-bearer of BJP pointed out: “A political party cannot be cleaned and made functional by a single individual who don’t have any political background. Energy and drive are one thing and delivering is another matter. It has to be seen how he will exhibit the politics of inclusion within the party.”

With the state president in the good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, his position in the party is safe. However, in Tamil politics, caste equations are important and grass root knowledge of society and social and caste groups have to be properly managed for the party to flourish. Being a rookie in politics, it has to be seen as to how the former IPS officer turned politician will stick new coalitions in the Loksabha polls of 2024 taking into confidence local party leaders who are sulking at his style of functioning.

However, a leader close to Annamalai IANS: ” Annamalai is a person who want people to execute the work assigned to them and if they don’t deliver, he gets tough on them. This has be to accepted as for a party like BJP to grow in Tamil Nadu several out of the box strategies have to be worked out for a win “.

With several senior leaders complaining against the state president, RSS state leadership will intervene in the matter and it has to be seen how successful will this intervention be.

20220602-161201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Gadkari’, ‘Amit Sha’, Pushyu Goyal’ vaccinated in UP district

    When ‘slow’ and steady Daniel Sams choked Gujarat Titans

    Despite Covid, HAL revenues touch record high in FY 2021-22

    OnePlus says strengthening its localisation efforts in India