Dissenters fate: Sonia removes Azad makes Prasada Bengal in-charge

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Congress has removed Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the dissenters, from the post of general secretary, while making new appointments.

However, in a confusing development, another dissenter Jitin Prasada has been given the serious responsibility of being in-charge of poll bound West Bengal along with the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Both of them were signatories of a letter addressed to Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi asking for an overhaul of the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress appointed nine general secretaries with their responsibility for states or union territories.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be responsible for Uttar Pradesh, Mukul Wasnik for Madhya Pradesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala for Karnataka, Ajay Maken for Rajasthan, Oomen Chandy for Andhra Pradesh and Harish Rawat for Punjab.

Among the other general secretaries, Tariq Anwar will be overseeing Kerala and Lakshwadweep, Jitendra Singh will be responsible for Assam while KC Venugopal will be in-charge of the organisation.

Sonia has also appointed 17 in-charges including Pawan Kumar Bansal who will be in-charge of Administration, PL Punia of Chhattisgarh, RPN Singh of Jharkhand and Shaktisinh Gohil of Delhi and Bihar.

Rajeev Shukla, meanwhile, has been made in-charge of Himachal Pradesh. Dinesh Gundu Rao is appointed as in-charge of three states and UTs- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa. Rajeev Satav will be taking care of Gujarat apart from few smaller UTs Daman, Diu among others. HK Patil is the Maharashtra in-charge.

