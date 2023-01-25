INDIA

Distorted pics of Ram, Sita & Shivaji trends on social media in K’taka; action demanded

NewsWire
0
0

Distorted images of Hindu gods Ram & Sita and Indian ruler Chhatrapathi Shivaji surfaced on social media triggering public outrage in this district of Karnataka on Wednesday.

Taking strong exception to it, Belagavi South BJP MLA Abhay Patil met Police Commissioner Dr M.B. Boralingaiah and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Members of Belagavi City Corporation also accompanied MLA Patil and demanded immediate arrest.

The distorted photos have been posted in the names of RX Imran, King Ki John and Islam Zindabad.

Terming it the handiwork of an Islamic fanatic, Abhay Patil said that the photo of Shivaji maharaj has been edited in different ways and released. A vicious atmosphere has been created in society, he added.

“If the same thing had happened with their religion and god (Islam), the religious fanatics would have resorted to violence throughout the state,” MLA Patil stated.

The police should identify the culprits and take action. The action should be in line with that taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their property must be seized and demolished by bulldozers, he said.

They want to vitiate the atmosphere in the society. This is a part of the agenda. It will only cause harm to them. The police should not stop after arrest, in these cases, Patil asserted.

20230125-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banking on Telangana growth model, KCR looks to influence national politics

    3 killed in fight over land dispute in Tripura

    Only CBI can answer, says Nitish on Lalu raids

    Centre stays all tourism and eco-tourism activities at Sammed Shikharji