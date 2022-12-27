INDIA

Distorting history is dangerous phenomenon: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said here that distorting history was dangerous, and added that ‘people must not fall to some imaginary stories floated by some persons as history’.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 81st annual session of the Indian History Congress here on Tuesday.

He said that some people were floating imaginary stories as history and that people should not get fooled by believing these stories.

Stalin said that one should study history to know self and added that only those who have studied the past can create history in the present and can predict the future.

The Chief Minister said that history should be supported by scientific facts and added that the danger that has engulfed the country in the present day was “distortion of history”. He also said that history should reflect the people from all walks of life and not only of Kings and their valour and lifestyles.

Stalin said, “The dignity of the Constitution should be safeguarded in education, language, culture, authority, economy, and administration.” He said that the Indian landscape was totally secular once upon a time and that the differences were created by some persons at a later stage.

He also said that the people of Tamil Nadu were speaking proudly on the historical specifications based on scientific facts, and also pointed out the archeological excavations that are taking place in Keeladi and other places of the state.

Stalin also said that archeological excavations from Keeladi have shown that urbanisation and literacy prevailed in Tamil land as early as in 6th century BC.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that archeological studies were being undertaken in seven locations across the state ever since the DMK government assumed office in 2021.

20221227-152405

