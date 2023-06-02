COMMUNITY

Distraction thefts in Vaughan, Markham and Richmond Hill prompt warning from York police

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
5

York police are advising people to be careful when speaking with strangers following a number of recent jewelry distraction thefts in Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan.

Police say in some incidents suspects engaged victims in conversation and placed a necklace or a bracelet around the victim’s neck or wrist at the same time removing the valuable necklace or bracelet the victim had been wearing. The suspects then leave the area and it is only later that the victims realize their valuable jewelry was stolen.

In other incidents, a male driver and a female passenger approach the victims and ask for directions. Once directions are given, the suspects tell the victim they want to give them a gift, which is a fake gold chain. The female suspect may hug the victim and swap the fake gold chain for the real jewelry worn by the victim.

Police issued the following safety tips to prevent more people from being victimized:

  • Be cautious engaging in conversation with strangers who approach you in public
  • Be wary of people being overly friendly or asking for directions
  • Keep your valuables in a safe place and secure locations that would be difficult for someone to access

Anyone with information about these distraction thefts is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7445, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Which common ailments can Ontario pharmacists offer prescriptions for?

    ‘Sikh’ struck on head in hate-motivated assault at TTC station

    Additional Canada Child Benefit payments for parents with kids under 6...

    Burden of federal debt to fall on young Canadians: Study