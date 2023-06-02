York police are advising people to be careful when speaking with strangers following a number of recent jewelry distraction thefts in Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan.

Police say in some incidents suspects engaged victims in conversation and placed a necklace or a bracelet around the victim’s neck or wrist at the same time removing the valuable necklace or bracelet the victim had been wearing. The suspects then leave the area and it is only later that the victims realize their valuable jewelry was stolen.

In other incidents, a male driver and a female passenger approach the victims and ask for directions. Once directions are given, the suspects tell the victim they want to give them a gift, which is a fake gold chain. The female suspect may hug the victim and swap the fake gold chain for the real jewelry worn by the victim.

Police issued the following safety tips to prevent more people from being victimized:

Be cautious engaging in conversation with strangers who approach you in public

Be wary of people being overly friendly or asking for directions

Keep your valuables in a safe place and secure locations that would be difficult for someone to access

Anyone with information about these distraction thefts is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7445, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.