The Tamil Nadu government has commenced distribution of tokens for getting essential supplies from ration shops during June and will continue this till June 4.

The tokens are delivered at the doorstep of the ration cardholders.

V. Balasubramanian, a small-time businessman from Chennai’s Ashok Nagar, told IANS that the ration token has reached his home, and the distribution of ration will commence from June 5.

A total of 200 tokens per ration shop will be accepted per day and the distribution would commence from June 5, a statement from the state Civil Supplies Department said.

Toor dal will be distributed only from June 7, the statement added.

The tokens will have a specific date and time when the cardholders can collect rations from their respective shops. The consumers will also be provided with the extra rice announced as part of Covid-19 relief measures.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier provided the first installment of Rs 2,000 to every ration cardholder of the state as a relief measure against Covid-19. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a total of Rs 4,000 to each ration card holder and it is expected that the government would soon be announcing the second installment.

