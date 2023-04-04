INDIA

District collector to probe witchcraft allegation against TN temple priest

Thoothukudi district collector, Dr. K. Senthilraj, will be investigating a complaint filed by a group of women of Mapilaiyoorani village accusing a former temple priest of indulging in witchcraft.

The women had lodged a complaint on Monday with the district collector that the former head priest of the Pathirakaliamman temple in Mapilaiyoorani village was doing witchcraft near the temple premises.

The complaint was against Ramamoorthy Nadar, who was replaced as the head priest from the Pathirakalaimman temple by another priest.

The women alleged that the former priest along with a few others was burying mud pots, lemon, and other materials at midnight and this was intended to invoke evil spirits near the temple premises.

The women said that such acts were disturbing their lives and requested the Collector to take action. The women in the complaint also said that the former Chief priest was indulging in such acts to win a temple related civil case.

When contacted, Thoothukudi district collector was not available, however, sources in the office told IANS that the collector has commenced the investigation.

The women had also raised a complaint against a local police officer, who had demanded an amount of Rs 2 lakh to settle the civil case of the temple. The women said that the concerned inspector had also used obscene language against them when they refused a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

