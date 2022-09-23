District Magistrate’s office in Noida’s Surajpur has got waterlogged due to rainfall lashing the National Capital Region since past two days.

The rainfall has exposed the situation of the Greater Noida Authority and the Collectorate.

Every year, the situation is same in Surajpur’s Collectorate. But despite that, the Greater Noida Authority is yet to find a permanent solution for it, sources said.

In Noida, many areas, including Sectors 60, 61 , 39, are water-logged and commuters and drivers are facing are harrowing time.

People are facing inconvenience due to water-logging in their areas.

20220923-133803