The Assam government has withdrawn the ‘disturbed area’ tag from West Karbi Anglong district of the state, an official said on Thursday.

The district was placed in the ‘disturbed area’ category under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) along with some other districts — Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, East Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district.

The state government has taken the decision after a recent review meeting on the law and order situation of the state.

Top government officials are of the view that in the recent past, the situation in West Karbi Anglong has considerably improved. Many militant organisations have been disbanded by the security forces in that district.

An official notification reads: “Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 and in supersession of earlier notification, the Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of Disturbed Area w.e.f. 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.”

AFSPA accords special powers to armed forces including authorising the security personnel to arrest people without warrants, enter and search without warrants and also having immunity from being prosecuted.

20221020-190603