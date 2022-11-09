ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Divine’s ‘Gunehgar’ album features Jadakiss, Russ, Armani White, Noizy

Hip-Hop artiste Divine, who is known for belting out chartbusters like ‘Jungli Sher’, ‘Mere Gully Mein’, ‘Kohinoor’ and many others, is all set to release his third album titled ‘Gunehgar’. The rapper calls the album the stepping stone to a revolution in the sphere of Indian Hip-Hop.

The new 12-track full length studio album features guest spots from global music artistes such as Jadakiss, Russ, Armani White, Noizy and Hit-Boy as well as Indian talents like Jonita Gandhi and Wazir Patar.

Talking about the album Divine said, “‘Gunehgar’ is the start to a revolution. I’m going to take that appetite and passion of mine for desi hip hop to unimaginable heights. Also there’s so much I’m grateful and happy for and I just wanted to express that. As the year draws to a close, this is my humble gift to my community and my fans who’ve waited so long for a music release”.

The album centres conflicting themes of sin and virtue much like his second album ‘Punya Paap’ and of angels and demons. The album showcases intensely personal and lyrical themes which lay bare the introspection, fears, frailties, healing, happiness, ambition and triumph.

Returning to music after a nearly two-year hiatus, the rapper also unveiled the album’s stellar artwork with its old school vintage vibe; a striking photo shot by Colstan Julian of Divine in a shiny black ensemble standing in front of a neon pop classic car.

‘Gunehgar’ will be released across audio streaming platforms under the label of Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang on November 10, 2022.

20221109-173004

