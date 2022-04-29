SPORTSCRICKET

Divyang Cricket League 2022 to begin on May 2 in Chandigarh

NewsWire
0
4

The Divyang Cricket League 2022 will begin on May 2 in Chandigarh, the organisers confirmed on Friday.

The seventh edition of the league, which is being organised by USHA in association with All India Cricket Association for the Deaf (AICAD) and Deaf Cricket Federation of Punjab, will witness over 150 specially-abled cricketers across three categories: visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair categories.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on May 1 at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh and the three-day cricket tournament will have nine teams of specially-abled cricketers. The matches will begin early morning (0700 hrs) and be played across three cricket stadiums — Sector 16, Sector 26 Government Senior Secondary School, and Panjab University ground.

The league will be played in the T-20 format for deaf cricketers and follow the T-10 overs format for wheelchair cricketers.

“While players from most states have been part of earlier editions of this League, this is the first year deaf cricketers from Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will also be participating,” the organisers said in a release.

“Keeping in mind viewers who may not be able to attend the event in-person, the final match will also be live-streamed on YouTube and other social media platforms,” it added.

20220429-193613

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhoni to head home only after CSK teammates reach home: Report

    Smith to miss remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka due to concussion:...

    IPL 2021: Experienced CSK eye 4th title, face resurgent KKR in...

    ICC ODI rankings: Satterthwaite, Knight make significant gains