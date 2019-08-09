Divyanka celebrates I-Day at orphanage

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared photographs and videos of her Independence Day celebration on Thursday with children at an orphanage.

In two images, the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actress is seen saluting with kids.

“Celebration with an orphanage that strives to make coming generation independent and self-sufficient. #FutureGen #IndependenceDay,” she wrote, as caption to the pics.

She also hoisted the Tricolour with children.

Divyanka, dressed in an ethnic wear, enjoyed dance performances by the kids, too.

–IANS

