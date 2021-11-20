While Divyenndu Sharma may have played toxic male characters in his films and shows, the actor recently marked International Men’s Day with a thought-provoking message.

The characters on celluloid largely influence the society that they are a part of. An artiste has the responsibility to give back to society where they draw the inspiration from.

Divyenndu took to his social media to share a video message on Men’s Day where he used satire as a tool of expression. The actor says, “We men, just don’t talk” highlighting how men hide their vulnerabilities unlike something that his character of Munna Bhaiya from ‘Mirzapur’ would ever encourage.

In the video, Divyenndu says, “Aisa nahi hai ki humein kisi ne roka hai, to reveal what we are going through…its a self-exercised choice, boss! To not talk and let the world know that we could also be weak, kyunki mard hain na (sic),” as he taps the subconscious of all men to share what they go through.

Divyenndu shares how men hide their emotions because they don’t want to be the odd ones out in the socially constructed idea of masculinity. The video stands as a mark of breaking the societal conditioning and opens a new dialogue around empathy and open conversations.

–IANS

aa/kr