SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Diwali amnesty for 8 SL Tamil rebels, including 3 who tried to assassinate ex-Prez Kumaratunga

NewsWire
0
0

Eight former Tamil rebels, including three sentenced for the

attempted assassination of former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, were released on Presidential pardon for Diwali celebrations.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe granted amnesty to eight Tamil prisoners under the powers vested in him to grant amnesty to a person convicted by country’s court and allowed to celebrate Diwali with their family members in northern Sri Lanka.

Former President Kumaratunga had consented to release the three prisoners who were serving long years of sentences after they were convicted for her attempted assassination during an election rally in 1999. The attempted assassination was carried out by exploding a powerful bomb during the final election rally of Kumaratunga in December 1999 in Colombo.

Though saved, Kumaratunga lost one eye in the blast that killed 26 and wounded 80.

The release of former members of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has come in the wake several discussions between Tamil MPs and the President on several occasions. Before the release, investigations had been carried out on the prisoners and criminal records with the participation of Justice Ministry and the Attorney General, who had originally indicted them, the President’s Office said in a statement.

Following the end of war in May 2009, Tamil political parties had been urging all the elected governments to grant public amnesty to nearly 100 prisoners who had been detained without prosecution and imprisoned for long years.

20221024-204806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Onus on India to take steps for meaningful engagement: Shehbaz

    Pak NSA to visit Kabul this week: Report

    Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews tests Covid-positive; Fernando comes in as...

    India will donate military equipment used in 1971 for museums