‘Diwali break’ for Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 24-26

NewsWire
The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra that is being led by former party president Rahul Gandhi will take a “Diwali break” from October 24 to October 26, and resume on October 27, a top party leader said on Thursday.

“#BharatJodoYatra will be taking a break for Diwali on Oct 24th and 25th, and on Oct 26th for the presentation of the election certificate to Mallikarjun Kharge-ji. The Yatra will resume in Telangana in the early hours of Oct 27,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday — on the 43rd day of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with four different groups at Mugati in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

He reiterated the Congress’ opposition to the sale of Vizag steel plant and its steadfast commitment to a strong and strategic public sector.

The Congress leader also pointed out that in most cases, public sector fulfils social objectives unlike the private sector. “It should get credit for this,” he said.

In another tweet, Ramesh said: “Day 43 of #BharatJodoYatra in Kurnool district has been long and hot, but hugely rewarding. It started very early, with enthusiastic crowds throughout the day, very productive interactions, and a visit by Rahul Gandhi to a cotton farm on the way to Mantralayam.”

Rahul Gandhi during his interaction also said his party is opposed to privatisation of LIC which has served India well.

He also expressed surprise that high GST was being charged for insurance products particularly for health.

He also “extended full support” to long-pending demands of insurance agents.

