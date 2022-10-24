In a shocking tragedy on Diwali day, a leopard mauled a 16-month-old girl at the Aarey Colony, and she died later at a BMC hospital, officials said.

Confirming the incident, Sanjay Gandhi National Park Director G. Mallikarjun said it happened around 6 a.m. at the Unit No. 15 inside the forested Aarey Colony in Goregaon east.

A leopard pounced on and seriously injured the victim, Eitika Akhilesh Lot, even as locals raised an alarm.

The bleeding and seriously hurt child was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries soon afterwards.

At the time of the incident, she was reportedly going to a local temple along with her mother.

After performing an autopsy, the toddler’s body was handed over to her distraught family which completed the last rites later in the day, even as the police are probing the matter.

Shaken by the tragedy, the forest authorities said they have installed 12 camera traps in the area of incident to monitor the leopard movements and patrolling has started from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park along with Aarey volunteers groups.

On account of Diwali, many children would be enjoying themselves in the open spaces, lighting up crackers, and the SGNP staff are appealing to the people to exercise caution and not allow the kids to venture outside during night or early morning.

This is the second incident of its kind in Aarey Colony in October and earlier this month, a 4-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a leopard during the Navratri festival, and around a dozen persons have suffered leopard attacks in the past one year.

