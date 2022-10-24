INDIALIFESTYLE

Diwali gift: CIDCO launches 7,849 flats’ mass housing scheme in Navi Mumbai

NewsWire
In a Diwali gift of sorts, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a mass housing scheme of 7,849 affordable flats for the economically weaker sections of society in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, here on Monday.

It will be developed by City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) under a transit-oriented scheme, at Bamandongri and Kharkopar East in the Ulwe node in Navi Mumbai on the mainland.

The Ulwe node is situated adjacent to Belapur and Nerul and is in the vicinity of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, officially re-named DB Patil International Airport.

“CIDCO is the leading corporation in the country for providing affordable housing to the people from the different economic strata,” Shinde said at the launch of the mega-township project.

He said that on the occasion of Diwali festival, it will fulfil the dreams of many to own an affordable house in Navi Mumbai and give a fillip to the development of the region.

“With ambitious projects like CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Ulwe node will gain massive importance in the future. The opportunity to own a house in the well-connected Ulwe node has come through this mass housing scheme, launched by CIDCO, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” said CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee.

Ulwe node, a fast developing area of Navi Mumbai has also got good connectivity through transport facilities, while the new housing complexes under the Mass Housing Scheme will also get a similar benefit through the Bamandongari and Kharkopar railway stations on the Nerul-Uran rail corridor.

Besides, the upcoming proposed Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) will also provide connectivity to the Ulwe node as well in the region which will see a planned development with the townships, schools, colleges, hospitals, etc.

