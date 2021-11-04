New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANSlife) Also, enough with those mithai dabbas, really! We all tend to go overboard during the festive season with sugar-laden Kaju Katlis and Motichoor Ladoos. We also know its hard running away from all those sweets and deep-fried snacks in the name of the festive season.

Get-A-Whey, reimagines the idea of Diwali gifting with a whole range of ice creams with no added sugar & packed with protein. With whey protein added to them, each tub contains 12g protein per 100g serving. It makes a perfectly healthy option for your friends and family with no compromises on taste whatsoever. The Diwali hamper comprises of 12 assorted flavours such as Belgian Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Sicilian Pistachio, Alphonso Mango, Chocolate Brownie Fudge, Strawberry Banana, French Vanilla, Coffee Roasted Almond, Festive Delight, Keto Very Berry, Keto Tender Coconut and Keto Blueberry Cheesecake.

To take it up a notch there is also an ice cream that tastes like Rasmalai while ditching sugar entirely. The “Festive Delight” is infused with saffron, has bits of cashew & pistachio and the goodness of milk, packed with 11g protein per tub.

Available to shop exclusively on www.getawhey.in

