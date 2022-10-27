Despite the ban, firecrackers were burst all over the country, including Delhi-NCR, on Diwali. Its effect can be seen now: With the ever-increasing pollution and poor Air Quality Index (AQI), there has been an increase of as much as 15 per cent in the number of patients suffering from shortness of breath after the festival.

The AQI has reached around 300. The problems of patients with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis have been increasing due to the release of noxious fumes from firecrackers in the already polluted air. An increase in the number of heart patients has also been recorded.

Talking to IANS, senior general physician Amit Kumar said that pollution also affects the heart and lungs. Many patients are reaching hospitals, complaining of difficulty in breathing. The level of pollution is less than last year but the level has increased much more in the last few days. Along with this, there has also been an increase in the number of patients suffering from eye irritation and skin diseases.

He added that the effect of air pollution is more on children and people above 60 years of age. In addition to affecting the lungs, the high levels of pollutants in the environment cause inflammation of the veins, due to which the arteries supplying blood to the heart become hardened. This increases the risk of heart attacks.

To prevent this, he advised that one must wear a mask, should not leave the house unnecessarily and should exercise regularly.

The use of air purifiers is being advised and patients with eye irritation should wash their eyes with clean water. Asthma patients are advised to carry an inhaler at all times.

