WORLD

Diwali to be public school holiday in New York City starting 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City starting next year, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a press conference on Thursday with state assembly woman Jenifer Rajkumar.

They were joined by Department of Education chancellor David Banks.

The announcement comes two days before the festival of lights, which falls on October 24.

“We are going to encourage children to learn about what is Diwali,” he added. “We’re going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the Festival of Lights, and how do you turn a light on within yourself,” Adams said.

The festival is celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, and signifies victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

“The time has come to recognise over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights,” Rajkumar, who introduced legislation to recognise Diwali, said in the press conference.

For over two decades, South Asians and Indo-Caribbeans in New York have been fighting for a school holiday on Diwali.

“People have said that there’s simply not enough room in the New York City school calendar to have a Diwali school holiday,” the assemblywoman said. “Well, my legislation makes the room,” said Rajkumar, the first South Asian American woman elected to state-level office in New York.

The new school schedule will still have 180 school days, as is required by the state’s education laws, Rajkumar added.

Adding Diwali to the school calendar replaces the little-known Brooklyn-Queens Day — which originated as a Protestant holiday celebrated in the 1800s.

20221021-061805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal govt puts cap on mountaineers to climb Everest

    Kiev not serious about finding solution: Putin

    Leaders vow for security, stability in Mideast at Jeddah summit

    Omicron BA2 subvariant spreading as EU nations lift Covid curbs: EMA