Diwali treats

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANSlife) During festivals, it’s hard to stay away from goodies, especially if you have sweet tooth. But if youre a stickler for health and hygiene, it is better to go for home cooked stuff. Sr. Sous Chef Vijesh Modi of The Deltin, Daman. shares a sweet recipe to keep you away from packaged stuff.

Anjeer Kaju roll

Ingredients:

1 kg cashew nuts

500 gms figs

500 gms sugar

100 gms pistachio

10 gms green cardamom powder

1/2 gms saffron

25 gms honey

100 gms beetroot juice

Method:

Grind 800 grams of cashew nut and add it in a heavy bottom pan or kadai. Then, add in 250 grams of sugar and cook for about 5 minutes on a slow heat. Take out and keep the mixture aside. It will look like a thick cashew nut paste.

Let the mixture cool down enough to handle.

Now repeat the same with figs. Grind 500 grams of soaked figs and add it in a heavy bottom pan or kadai. Then, add in 250 grams of sugar and cook for about 5 minutes on slow heat. Take out and keep aside. It will look like a thick paste. Let the mixture cool down enough to handle.

Take another vessel, cook beetroot juice and add cardamom powder, saffron, honey and pistachio in it. Mix this mixture with the already prepared cashew nut paste.

Take aluminum foil and spread the fig paste on it using a palette knife. Later, spread cashew nut paste over the fig paste with the help of a spatula.

Slowly roll over using silver foil very gently. Keep it in the freezer for couple of hours until it is hard enough to cut.

Cut it into roundels using sharp edge knife and serve.

