Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Credit Suisse, has been a Member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG since 2022.

Born in 1971, the 51-year-old Joshi is a British citizen.

Before moving to Credit Suisse, he was with Deutsche Bank as Group Treasurer (2017-2022), Head of ICG Debt, Listed Derivatives and Markets Clearing (2016-2017), Head of Global Prime Finance (2015-2016), and Head of APAC Equities (2011-2015).

Joshi also had a stint with Barclays Capital as Head of EMEA Equities (2008-2010) and Head of Equity Derivatives (2003-2008).

From 1995-2003, he had various roles in the equity trading business, New York and London in Credit Suisse First Boston.

From 1992-95, he had various roles at Standard Bank of South Africa.

Joshi did his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Actuarial Science and Statistics from University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

