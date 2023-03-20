BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin CFO of Credit Suisse

NewsWire
0
0

Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Credit Suisse, has been a Member of the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG since 2022.

Born in 1971, the 51-year-old Joshi is a British citizen.

Before moving to Credit Suisse, he was with Deutsche Bank as Group Treasurer (2017-2022), Head of ICG Debt, Listed Derivatives and Markets Clearing (2016-2017), Head of Global Prime Finance (2015-2016), and Head of APAC Equities (2011-2015).

Joshi also had a stint with Barclays Capital as Head of EMEA Equities (2008-2010) and Head of Equity Derivatives (2003-2008).

From 1995-2003, he had various roles in the equity trading business, New York and London in Credit Suisse First Boston.

From 1992-95, he had various roles at Standard Bank of South Africa.

Joshi did his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Actuarial Science and Statistics from University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

20230320-175406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ola launches new e-scooter S1 Air, starting at Rs 84,999

    Biz concerns exist, but knowledge sharing will boost investment interest: Aussie...

    Airtel prepays Rs 8,815 cr to clear deferred liabilities for spectrum

    Xiaomi may cut 15% of its workforce amid Covid lockdowns in...