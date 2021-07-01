To provide quality products at an affordable price, DIZO, the brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, on Thursday unveiled its first true wireless stereo earbuds — GoPods D — along with the DIZO Wireless neckband earphones in India.

The DIZO GoPods D comes in two colour options — black and white. It is priced at Rs 1,599, but as an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 1,399 on the first sale from July 14 on Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the DIZO Wireless, which comes in four trendy colours — orange, black, blue and green, is priced at Rs 1,499. But as an introductory offer, it can be availed at Rs 1,299 on the first sale from July 7 on Flipkart.

“The DIZO GoPods D and the DIZO Wireless launch in India is a step for us to offer innovative and contemporary solutions to our consumers,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Equipped with impressive features such as long battery life, lightweight design, powerful driver, Bass Boost+ algorithm, super-low latency and customisation options using the realme Link App among a host of other exciting and smart features, we are counting on both products emerging as sure-fire winners in the market,” it added.

Both the products will also be available at offline stores soon.

The DIZO GoPods D features 20 hours of music playback, game mode at 110ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App, intelligent touch controls.A

The DIZO Wireless comes with a flexible and lightweight neckband design, features trendy and cool colours, memory metal, 11.2mm driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm, 17 hours of non-stop battery life, game mode with 88ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App.

A 40mAh for each earbud along with a 400mAh capacity charging case will give users 5 hours of non-stop music playback per charge and up to a total of 20 hours of music playback combined with the charging case, the company said.

Additionally, Bluetooth 5.0 provides a stable signal, long transmission distance and low power consumption.

