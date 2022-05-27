A man working as a Disc Jockey (DJ) was brutally thrashed and kidnapped by two people over his rising fame and workmanship in the field, an official said on Friday.

The two accused, identified as Kunal (20) and Shivam (20), also worked as DJ at various events, parties and functions.

Furnishing details about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sameer Sharma said a PCR call was received at Sultanpuri police station on May 22 in which the caller stated that two unidentified people have kidnapped his son named Gurpreet alias Bobby.

After the police reached the spot and verified the facts, it was suspected that if the whereabouts of the victim are not traced at the earliest then it may lead to some causality.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code.

During investigation, the details of the alleged accused persons who kidnapped the victim were confirmed and they were identified as Kunal and Shivam who were the neighbours of the victim.

“An information was received that the accused persons took the victim to one OYO Hotel in MahipalPur. Subsequently, the mobile location of all the accused and the victim were also sought and their location was confirmed to be in Mahipalpur,” the DCP said.

But by the time police reached the spot, the accused vacated the said hotel and fled from the spot.

Later the police got a tip-off regarding the presence of the alleged kidnappers in Sultanpuri area after which another raid was conducted and all the accused were apprehended along with the victim.

The police found that the victim Bobby was brutally beaten by the accused persons. Subsequently, relevant sections were added to the FIR.

During interrogation, the accused duo disclosed that their work was affected due to Bobby’s fame which ultimately led to their financial losses.

