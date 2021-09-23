West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, popularly known as DJ Bravo, has teamed up with hip-hop star RaOol, Ankit Tiwari, Nakash Aziz and Brit singer Ash King for a dance number titled ‘Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila’.

DJ Bravo said: “I’m happy to be a part of a track which I believe will bring so much joy and happiness to the audience!! I remember hearing it for the first time and I said to RaOol I want to be on this track, let’s do it! Now it’s time for our fans to enjoy!”

The song is written by London-based composer and rapper RaOol, alongside lyricists Nitish Bakshi and Justin Mall. The song has been shot in 3 locations across the world, Goa, London and Trinidad.

RaOol’s shoot was in Goa, Bravo’s in Trinidad while Ankit shot for the song in Goa after which the video was edited and produced for screen.

RaOol said: “I wanted to push myself as a composer to create something that strays from my normal urban sound and make a song that captures that Bollywood feel but do it in my style. I was so honoured to have these powerhouse vocalists love the track and jump on it and my homie Ruel bring my vision to life.”

“Seeing Ruel rock out on the video was the cherry on top! At its core, this is a fun record destined for the dance floor and I’m mad excited to see what the fans think.”

Ankit Tiwari said that it is crucial for every artiste to diversify.

“When RaOol played the song I loved it and knew it was such a unique experience for me. It allowed me to explore my range and I had a brilliant time working on it. It’s a fun energetic number and I hope the audience loves it,” Tiwari said.

Ruel added: “We had a distinct vision for the song. It needed to capture the fun of the song and pay homage to that vibrant Bollywood feel RaOol created, whilst still representing the street and hip hop culture.”

Musician Nakash Aziz said that he got to learn from artistes who are different from his beat.

He added: “RaOol, Ash King, DJ Bravo, Ankit have all such unique areas of expertise and yet RaOol makes us all fit together so wonderfully. It’s turned out to be such a trendsetter of a number. I am lucky to be working with such great artistes and hope we collaborate again soon.”

–IANS

dc/kr