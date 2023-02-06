ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

DJ Ganesh, Mishaal Advani, Hari-Sukhmani entertain Sid-Kiara’s guests

NewsWire
0
0

The mehendi ceremony of Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will soon tie the nuptial knot, was performed on Monday in the presence of Bollywood celebrities, notably Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

Both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire during the mehendi ceremony celebrations.

The ceremony started at the Suryagarh Hotel lakeside. The guests were seated in the Sunset Patio Garden by the lake. Mehendi was first applied to Kiara’s hands, and it was Siddharth’s turn next.

Later, the women of the two families, including the bride’s mother, Genevieve, aunt Sumita and maternal grandmother Valerie. Meera Rajput also got mehendi applied to her hands.

When the ceremony was on, DJ Ganesh kept the guests grooving to Bollywood and fusion numbers. The families of both Sidharth and Kiara also put up performances tailored for the occasion.

As the evening descended upon the lakeside, DJ Ganesh pumped up the pace of the music, and Kiara’s rapper brother Mishaal Advani, apart from Punjabi electronic folk artistes Hari and Sukhmani, also belted out peppy numbers to keep the guests grooving through the evening.

20230206-230603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha: “Ditch leather and wear vegan”

    Sunny Leone finally got hubby to wear pink

    Ruben Fleischer would be ‘thrilled’ to make sequel to ‘Uncharted’

    Childhood pal Tanisha Santoshi tells Janhvi Kapoor: ‘You are phenomenal’