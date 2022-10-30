HEALTHINDIA

DJB Director takes bath in Yamuna water amid BJP’s toxic chemical claim

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Director Sanjay Sharma on Sunday took a bath in water from the Yamuna, with a chemical defoaming agent added, in response to a Delhi BJP MP’s allegation that the river water is toxic and challenging him to use it to bath in.

The DJB Director collected water from the Yamuna in a container and then took a bath on the bank to show the water is not hazardous.

The war of words between the two erupted when the defoamer chemical was sprayed in the river to destroy the foam ahead of the Chhath Puja.

“This is not any message to (MP) Pravesh Verma ji. He is our honorable MP. This message is for the people of Delhi,” the DJB Director Sharma said after taking the bath.

As the toxic foam had risen on the Yamuna’s surface, the DJB officials sprayed the river water surface with chemicals to remove it. However, it was objected by by BJP leaders saying it would affect the devotees, and leading to a controversy between DJB official and the BJP leaders.

The DJB Director also filed a complaint against Verma and Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for “obstructing discharge of official duty and criminal intimidation” on Saturday.

