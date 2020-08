New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee committed suicide by jumping into a water tank in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar phase 2, police officials said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Uday, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

Police said that Uday was having some family dispute that pushed him to take the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigation is on, police added.

