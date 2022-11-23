A 30 year-old man was crushed to death by a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tanker on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday in the Mangolpuri area of the national capital.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar, a resident of the Budh Vihar area.

Police said that he was unmarried and used to supply gas cylinders.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 1.28 a.m. regarding the crushing of a man at Hanuman Mandir, G block in Mangolpuri following which a police team rushed to the spot.

In the meantime, another PCR call was received from Satender Solanki, conductor in DTC, around 1.20 a.m. that he has caught hold of the said Jal Board truck near the ordnance depot.

However, the truck driver fled from the spot.

“The injured was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Accordingly, a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mangolpuri police station,” said the official, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

