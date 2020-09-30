DJB water bill waiver extended till Dec due to Covid

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of Delhi Jal Board has been extended by three months, till December 31.

“In wake of the pandemic, the water bill waiver scheme of the Delhi Jal Board has been further extended by three months and will now end

on December 31,” DJB Vice Chairman, Raghav Chadha, said in a tweet.

Director (Revenue) Paras Ram stated in a circular that the Chairperson Delhi Jal Board through an order dated September 23 has approved

extension of the scheme up to December 31.

The scheme involves waiver of 100 per cent Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) amount and slab wise waiver on accumulated arrears depending on

categorization for House Tax in respect of all domestic (individual and bulk) and 100 per cent LPSC waiver for commercial consumers.

All revenue officers should give wide publicity to the scheme and ensure necessary action for raising bills as per scheme and wherever

possible, it added. The deadline has been extended several times before.

In August last year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a one-time water arrear waiver for over 13 lakh defaulting

consumers with functional meters in a bid to make consumers pay their pending bills.

The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31, 2019. Under the scheme, 100 percent Late Payment Surcharge

(LPSC) waiver will be given to all the domestic as well as commercial consumers.

The rebate in principal amount will be on the basis of category of colonies. In Delhi, colonies are graded from categories A to H by the

municipal corporations for the purpose of imposing house tax. The E, F, G and H category areas will be completely exempted from paying the

pending bills till March 31, 2019.

A 75 percent exemption will be given to the consumers residing in D category areas. People living in C category will receive 50 percent

exemption while A and B category areas will be given exemption up to 25 percent on the water bills.

Consumers who will install the meter after the commencement of the scheme are required to submit an application intimating their Name,

Address, and document of meter installed to the respective Zonal Revenue Office. The form may be dropped in the “Meter Installation

Intimation Box” placed at the ZRO offices.–IANS

san/ash