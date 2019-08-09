DJB working to ensure potable tap water in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was working to ensure that tap water in the national capital was potable which wouldn’t need an RO to purify it.

“Delhi Jal Board is working hard to ensure that the water that you get in your taps is potable and you should not need an RO to purify it, as it is in developed countries,” Kejriwal, who is also the DJB Chairman, said in a tweet.

“I am glad our efforts are paying off. Now, we are also working hard to ensure that you get 24 hour supply in your taps,” he added.

The Kejriwal government was also aiming to make Delhi self sufficient in water.

