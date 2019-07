London, July 13 (IANS) Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Spanish outsider Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets here on Friday to storm into the Wimbledon final to be played on Sunday.

Djokovic won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to script his 12th victory in his last 13 Grand Slam semifinals. The Serb is now one win away from a fifth title at the Wimbledon and 16th Grand Slam singles honour.

