World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday rallied to win the French Open men’s title, beating fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours, 11 minutes, and become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice. It was Djokovic’s 19th Grand Slam trophy.

