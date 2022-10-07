INDIA

DK Shivkumar joins ED probe in National Herald newspaper case

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters here to join the investigation in the National Herald newspaper case.

The agency will be probing him on a few facts related to the financial transactions of AJL and Young Indian (YI).

The ED had summoned Shivkumar and his brother, D.K. Suresh to record their statements.

Earlier, Congress leaders J. Geeta Reddy, Shabbir Ali and P. Sudarshan had reportedly joined the probe. They were questioned about Young India and Dotex Merchandiseconnection.

The Dotex firm is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally of Ballygunge, Kolkata. It is situated in a residential apartment named ‘Aakash Deep’.

“Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was paid,” said an ED source.

The ED has doubts that the money was laundered through YI.

National Herald case timeline

November 1, 2012, former BJP’s Rajya Sabha Member Subramanian Swamy lodged a case in National Herald newspaper case.

June 26, 2014, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned.

August 1, 2014, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged the Prevention of Money Laundering case in the matter.

December 19, 2015, a Delhi court granted bail to Gandhis.

In 2016, the Congress moved court demanding quashing of the case.

In 2019, properties worth Rs 64 crore of the National Herald newspaper were seized by agencies.

The Young Indian Pvt Ltd was owned by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes. Motilal Vora, the longest-serving treasurer of the Congress party, died in 2020 and Fernandes passed away in 2021.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, when he was questioned regarding the financial aspects of the Young Indian-AJL deal, had told officials that all the transactions were handled by Vora

20221007-112002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka police set to arrest Lingayat seer facing sexual assault charges

    Family of 3 die after train hits car in Assam

    77% students opting for IGNOU are from Jammu villages

    2nd T20I: Decision on the start of India v Australia clash...