Canindia News

DMDK leader Vijayakant tests positive for coronavirus

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Chennai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor-turned politician and DMDK founder A.Vijayakant has tested positive for coronavirus and his condition is stable, said a private hospital where he has been admitted.

In a statement issued the hospital MIOT International said Vijayakant tested positive for Covid-19 on 22.9.2020.

“He is completely stable and admitted in MIOT Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon,” the hospital Managing Director Prithvi Mohandas said.

DMDK is part of the ruling AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

vj/rs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More