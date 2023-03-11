Actor-turned-politician and DMDK leader Vijayakanth on Saturday voiced his protest against the Central public sector undertaking (PSU) NLC India Ltd for acquiring farmland in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore.

The Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader told mediapersons that the ruling DMK must stop being spectators in the issue and intervene at the earliest.

He called upon the NLC India to provide justifiable compensation to the villagers whose land was acquired by the PSU.

Vijayakanth also said the Central and the state government schemes are for the welfare of the people.

He also decried the use of force by the police against protesting villagers whose land was being acquired.

The NLC India is in the process of acquiring land from the villagers of Cuddalore for its second round of expansion.

The police have also set up barricades at the entrance to the villages like Rangamathevi, Kilpadi, Karivetti and Adanur where the land is being acquired.

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami has also come out strongly against the acquisition of land.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) of the powerful Vanniyar community has been at the forefront of the agitations against the land acquisition.

PMK leader and former Union Minister, Anbumani Ramadoss has also protested against the acquisition.

