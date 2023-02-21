The DMDK of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth has petitioned the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo to cancel the Erode East by-elections, slated to be held on February 27.

The DMDK’s Advocates division secretary, Janardhanan petitioned the CEO on Tuesday to cancel the bypoll as the illegal flow of money to influence voters has been taking place in the constituency.

Two cases have been registered by the police after the Flying Surveillance team of the Election commission seized pressure cookers being distributed to the voters.

There have been reports that both the DMK-led front and the AIADMK-led front have been indulging in influencing the voters by providing gift packets including silk sarees and cash amounting to Rs 1,000 as well as other gifts like pressure cookers. There were allegations of political parties supplying chicken biriyani to the voters.

While there were charges of a large spread supply of gifts and other freebies including cash to the voters, the Chief Electoral officer stated that no political parties had given a petition to cancel the by-elections.

The DMK front has fielding former Union minister and senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan while the AIADMK front candidate is K.S. Thenarasu, a former legislator.

The election was necessitated following the death of the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa, the son on Elangovan. The DMDK has fielded S. Anand for the seat while the NTK candidate is N. Menaha Navaneethan.

