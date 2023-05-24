INDIA

DMK, allies to boycott new Parliament building opening

NewsWire
0
0

Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK on Wednesday announced that it has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The event scheduled for May 28 has been condemned by the opposition political parties which say that the President was ignored and instead, the Prime Minister was inaugurating the new parliament building.

Speaking to media persons, DMK Parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu said that the party has decided to boycott the inaugural function of the new parliament building to demonstrate the party’s stand against the “anti-democratic” activities of the Union government.

He said that the inauguration of the new parliament building should have been done by the President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dalit party VCK’s founder leader and chief Thol Thirumavalavan, in a statement, said that the party has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building as the President, who is the chairperson of both the houses of the parliament, has not been invited.

Talking to IANS, CPI’s parliamentary party leader, Benoy Viswam who is a former Kerala minister, said: “How can we associate with a programme that sideline Rashtrapthi Bhavan and link with the memory of Savarkar? Those who cherish the value of democracy can keep away from majoritarian adventurism.”

20230524-182404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Beer, whiskey top picks for tourists in Goa; wine 2nd choice:...

    Cong raises Delkar- Hiren death cases in RS

    140 more Telangana students return from Ukraine

    IPL 2022: MS Dhoni needs his Chennai Super Kings teammates to...