DMK, allies to discuss farm Bills on Monday

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the DMK has called a meeting of its alliance partners on Monday to discuss the three agriculture sector Bills passed by the Lok Sabha.

In a statement issued here, the DMK said an all-party meeting is being called on Monday at 10.30 a.m. to discuss the “anti-farmer Bills” passed by the Lok Sabha.

The meeting will be held at the DMK headquarters here, the statement said.

The three Bills – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 – were passed in the Lok Sabha recently.

–IANS

