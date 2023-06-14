INDIA

‘DMK cannot be cowed down by intimidations’, Stalin on Senthil Balaji’s arrest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday asserted that DMK cannot be frightened by BJP’s intimidation tactics and added that the party will deal with state minister Senthil Balaji’s arrest legally.

Accusing the ED officials of behaving in an “inhuman” manner, the chief minister said that despite Senthi Balaji’s willingness to cooperate, he was subjected to questioning through the night.

In a statement this morning, he said that the people of the state were watching the developments and would give a fitting reply to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, the state minister of electricity was arrested early this morning after an

18-hour long interrogation.

While the ED has not brought out any official statement regarding the arrest, it is learnt that the minister was arrested in a case related to a job-for-cash scam when he was minister in the late Jayalalithaa government.

Senthil Balaji later switched over to the DMK.

