DMK councillor arrested in Krishnagiri for murder of armed forces personnel

A DMK councillor and five others in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri were arrested on Wednesday in a case related to the murder of an armed forces personnel.

M. Prabhu, 29, had an altercation with DMK councilor, M. Chinnaswamy near Velampatti in Pochampally on Tuesday night.

The issue, according to local people, commenced after Chinnaswamy abused the wife of Prabhakaran, Prabhu’s elder brother, for washing clothes with water from the panchayat’s water tank.

Chinnaswamy and his accomplices attacked Prabhakaran and Prabhu with lethal weapons inflicting serious wounds on them. They were admitted to a private hospital in Hosur and Prabhu succumbed to injuries on Tuesday late night.

The Pochampally police had registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) but subsequently changed it to Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that other than Chinnaswamy, the accused include Guru Suryamurthy, a member of the armed police reserve.

