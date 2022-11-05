INDIA

DMK extends deadline for MPs to sign memorandum to President seeking Guv’s recall

NewsWire
0
0

From: Arun Lakshman

Date: Sat, Nov 5, 2022, 6:43 PM

Subject: Recall of Governor: DMK extends four more days for MPs to sign memorandum submitted to President

To: Venkatram NarendraPuppala

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, which is locked in an all-out war against Governor R.N. Ravi, recently announced that it would submit a memorandum to the President of India signed by all the party MPs and those from alliance partners, seeking recall of the Governor.

However, around 10 party MPs are presently out of the station and hence the DMK has extended the deadline for signing the memorandum by four more days.

The date for signing the memorandum, which is kept at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, had expired on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons, DMK leader and former Union minister T.R. Baalu said, ‘How can a Governor, who is a nominated person, oppose a government elected by the people?’

The DMK is trying to get an appointment with the President for the submission of the memorandum once it is signed by all the MPs.

The DMK is sore because many Bills are pending with the Governor for clearance, including the Cooperative Societies Bill which is aimed at reducing the term of the directors of societies from the present five years to three years.

Incidentally, most of the cooperative societies are controlled by the AIADMK.

A Bill for establishing a Siddha university in Chennai is also pending with the Governor, even after the state government corrected the anomalies pointed out by the Raj Bhavan and resent the bill.

The DMK leadership is now busy coordinating with the MPs who are yet to sign the memorandum, including those from alliance partner Congress.

20221105-204002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Food Safety officials conduct raids on over 1K eateries, seize...

    Yogi keen to repeal ‘outdated’ laws

    Uttarakhand: BJP claims win on 60 plus seats, Cong 45 plus

    Odisha forest fires: Centre to send expert panel