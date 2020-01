New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) After skipping the non-NDA parties meeting, convened by the Congress on Monday, the DMK on Tuesday criticised state Congress chief K.S. Alagiri’s statement.

After meeting Sonia Gandhi here on Tuesday, Alagiri said, “the DMK and the Congress were standing together. We both (Stalin and me) are very close — personally as well as ideologically.”

The DMK said the Congress leader should have avoided making such comments.

