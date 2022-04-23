INDIA

DMK government didn’t take steps to prevent power outage: Panneerselvam

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu did not take any precautionary measure in beefing up the coal stock despite knowing that power demand will increase during summer, former Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O.Panneerselvam claimed on Saturday.

He said the DMK’s actionis like doing ‘Suryanamaskaram’ (praying to Sun God), after a person goes blind and it is condemnable.

Panneerselvam said the DMK had lost power earlier due to electricity cuts and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should intervene and put an end to power cuts in the state.

The AIADMK leader said the issue of coal shortage for thermal plants has been in existence since last year in the state and the government should have taken necessary steps to import coal earlier.

