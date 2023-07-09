INDIA

DMK government will follow the footsteps of King Panagal: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that his DMK government would follow the footsteps of King Panagal and take the state to progressive path.

In a tweet in Tamil, Stalin said: “It is the King of Panagal’s birth anniversary. He was the progenitor of the Dravidian Kingdoms. He was the one who showed what good we can do to our people by attaining power with countless revolutionary schemes such as women’s suffrage and Endowment Protection Act. A supplementary essay on the King of Panagal became a political crucible for the then school student, M. Karunanidhi. Lets walk the path of King of Panagal, who was praised by Thanthai Periyar as ‘ the incomparable leader’.”

Raja Sir Panaganti Ramarayaningar, also known as the Raja of Panagal, was a zamindar of Khalasthi. He was also an important member of the Justice Party which was the prelude to the Dravidian political parties. He was considered as a major champion of democracy and a staunch supporter of the empowerment of the depressed classes.

Raja of Panagal was the Chief Minister or rather the Premier of Madras Presidency from July 11, 1921 to December 3, 1926. He also served as the president of Justice Party from 1925 till his death on December 16, 1928.

